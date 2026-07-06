Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Updates: Millions mourn Khamenei as Iran tensions simmer; Trump says ‘no shots’ during funeral

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's top officials, including the brothers of Iran's new Supreme Leader, attend funeral prayers over the coffins of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Millions of Iranians have gathered for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed along with four family members in a US-Israeli air strike earlier this year, as regional tensions remain high despite fragile diplomatic signals. Mourners waving red flags, a symbol of revenge, filled Tehran’s streets, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, while US President Donald Trump said both sides had agreed to hold fire during the funeral proceedings.

Funeral draws massive crowds amid anger: The two-day public farewell ceremony for Khamenei concluded with vast crowds expected to join a funeral procession in Tehran. State imagery showed mourners packing major thoroughfares, many carrying red banners signifying a call for retaliation. The killing of Khamenei has sharply escalated anti-US and anti-Israel sentiment across Iran.

Story continues below this ad Leaders issue warnings: Even as Washington signalled restraint, Israel’s military leadership struck a harder tone. Addressing troops in southern Lebanon, Israel’s army chief warned of a “rapid attack” if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire, underscoring the volatility along Israel’s northern border. Here are the latest developments: Millions attended funeral prayers in Tehran for Khamenei and the family members killed alongside him in the February 28 strike.

Trump said talks with Iran would resume once the funeral proceedings conclude.

Iranian authorities have prepared for possible mass-casualty incidents during the processions.

Funeral ceremonies are set to continue in Iraq before Khamenei’s final burial in Mashhad.

Mojtaba Khamenei, named Iran’s new Supreme Leader in March, has not appeared in public, reportedly for security reasons. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates

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