Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Updates: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral of Ali Khamenei

A cleric raises his fist after leading a prayer during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Millions of people are expected to attend across multiple locations in Iran and Iraq until July 9, for the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with members of his family at the start of the US–Israel war on Iran. Authorities are preparing for large crowds as funeral ceremonies begin across the country.

Mass turnout expected: Iranian officials have put emergency plans in place amid concerns that the scale of the gatherings could lead to casualties. A report by Germany’s Die Welt, citing a classified document, said authorities are preparing for a possible death toll of between 1,500 and 3,000 during the processions due to overcrowding or related incidents.

Story continues below this ad Iran has begun six days of public funeral ceremonies, with events starting in Tehran and later moving to Iraq before burial. Officials expect between 15 and 20 million people to attend in Tehran alone over the next three days. Meanwhile, Israel has continued strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a framework agreement reached last month to end hostilities. The late ayatollah’s successor, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, is yet to make a public appearance, adding to doubts about his health and fueling questions over who is leading the nation. Key points Over 10 million people and delegates from 100+ countries expected at the funeral

Iran preparing for possible mass-casualty incidents during processions

Authorities estimate 15–20 million attendees in Tehran over three days

Funeral ceremonies to continue in Iraq before final burial

Mojtaba Khamenei, named successor, has not yet appeared in public Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 5, 2026 09:58 AM IST Funeral prayers for Khamenei set to take place in Tehran The Tasnim news agency is reporting that funeral prayers for Khamenei and four members of his family will be held in Tehran this morning. The prayers will take place at the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where the body of the former leader has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies. According to Tasnim, “the capacity of the main courtyard of Mosalla was filled hours before the start of the congregational prayer”. Jul 5, 2026 09:51 AM IST What all has happened so far Huge crowds poured into Tehran for funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in a US-Israeli strike on his compound on February 28 Mourners visited Khamenei's coffin at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, with some chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" President Trump said "neither side will shoot the other" during the funeral proceedings, and that talks with Iran will resume once ceremonies conclude Israeli forces continued attacks on Lebanon, killing at least one person in the south of the country

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