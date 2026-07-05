Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Updates: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral of Ali Khamenei

A cleric raises his fist after leading a prayer during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Millions of people are expected to attend across multiple locations in Iran and Iraq until July 9, for the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with members of his family at the start of the US–Israel war on Iran. Authorities are preparing for large crowds as funeral ceremonies begin across the country.
Mass turnout expected: Iranian officials have put emergency plans in place amid concerns that the scale of the gatherings could lead to casualties. A report by Germany’s Die Welt, citing a classified document, said authorities are preparing for a possible death toll of between 1,500 and 3,000 during the processions due to overcrowding or related incidents.
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Iran has begun six days of public funeral ceremonies, with events starting in Tehran and later moving to Iraq before burial. Officials expect between 15 and 20 million people to attend in Tehran alone over the next three days. Meanwhile, Israel has continued strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a framework agreement reached last month to end hostilities.
The late ayatollah’s successor, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, is yet to make a public appearance, adding to doubts about his health and fueling questions over who is leading the nation.
Key points
- Over 10 million people and delegates from 100+ countries expected at the funeral
- Iran preparing for possible mass-casualty incidents during processions
- Authorities estimate 15–20 million attendees in Tehran over three days
- Funeral ceremonies to continue in Iraq before final burial
- Mojtaba Khamenei, named successor, has not yet appeared in public
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