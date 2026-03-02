Khamenei dead, Middle East crisis deepens with more bombings: Key developments in two days of US-Israel vs Iran conflict

The US-Israel conflict with Iran entered its third day amid intense escalation, following airstrikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials. The attacks have prompted Iranian missile strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf, while global shipping and air travel face major disruptions.

On Saturday, February 28, Israel launched a daylight strike on Tehran, targeting key military and strategic sites. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called the attack “pre-emptive,” prompting a state of emergency across the country.

US Iran War News Live Updates

US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s involvement via Truth Social, describing the operations as “major combat operations in Iran” and reaffirming that the US would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Iranian cities targeted included Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Lorestan, and Tabriz, along with southern naval facilities in Kenarak. Isfahan, a key hub for Iran’s ballistic missile program, sustained significant damage.

The Israeli government has named the offensive “Lion’s Roar,” a title reportedly chosen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, replacing an earlier internal name used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Several political officials and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the attacks. Among the first confirmed casualties of the strike were people killed at a girls’ school in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

Supreme Leader Khamenei killed

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed along with 47 other senior Iranian leaders, including Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi (Chief of Staff, Iran Armed Forces), Aziz Nasirzadeh (Defence Minister), Ali Shamkhani (Defence Council Secretary), and Mohammad Pakpour (IRGC Commander).

Trump vowed continued strikes until US objectives were achieved, urging Iranians to “topple the government.” Satellite imagery revealed extensive damage to Khamenei’s Tehran compound, among the first sites targeted. Later, Iranian media confirmed the deaths, marking a dramatic shift in the country’s political and military landscape.

Iran retaliates

In response, Iran launched missiles and projectiles targeting Israeli territory and US military bases in the Gulf region. Explosions were reported in northern Israel as air defence systems intercepted attacks. Tehran also struck US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE.

Story continues below this ad

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing in the military offensive by the United States and Israel. Pezeshkian said Khamenei “led the Islamic Revolution with wisdom and courage, carried the flag of the Islamic front, and with his strong faith created a new chapter in Islamic governance.” He added that those involved in planning the attack would regret their participation. Pezeshkian further warned that, with the full backing of the Islamic nation and supporters worldwide, Iran would ensure those responsible for the attack face consequences.

However, Iranian royal in exile Reza Pahlavi praised Operation Epic Fury as a step toward freedom for the Iranian people.

New interim leadership in Iran

Following Khamenei’s death, Ayatollah Arafi, 67, was appointed to temporarily lead Iran as part of a three-member Leadership Council, alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. Arafi is a seasoned cleric but lacks strong political ties to Iran’s security establishment. The The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains a dominant force in the country’s military and regional operations.

PM Modi condemns attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India’s first direct diplomatic response to the escalating Gulf crisis by speaking with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, urging a strong condemnation of the attacks on the United Arab Emirates. The conversation highlighted India’s concern over the widening hostilities in the Gulf and underscored New Delhi’s support for its strategic partners. While India did not release any statement following the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting or the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, PM Modi condoled the deaths in the UAE during his conversation with the UAE President on Sunday.

Story continues below this ad

PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid recent escalations in the Middle East. In a statement, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance on the ongoing conflict, pushing for early de-escalation of the hostilities.

World leaders call for de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, saying a war between the United States, Israel and Iran has “serious consequences” for international peace and security while European Union leaders issued a joint statement calling for restraint and engaging in regional diplomacy in hopes of “ensuring nuclear safety.”

The EU President called the conflict in the Middle East “perilous” and said she was working with Israeli and Arab officials to pursue a negotiated peace.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said: “The peacemaker once again showed his face. All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything.”

Story continues below this ad

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said “we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez demanded “immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law.”

UK allows use of military base

The UK has agreed to a US request to use British military bases for what Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a “specific and limited defensive purpose”, BBC reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Sir Keir said the United States would be allowed to use British bases to target Iranian missile sites in order to stop further attacks across the region. He stressed that the UK was not involved in the initial US-Israel strikes on Iran and “will not join offensive action now”.

Story continues below this ad

He said the move was based on the principle of “collective self defence” and was in line with international law. The government, he added, would publish a summary of its legal advice.

Also read | US and Israel have taken a dangerous gamble in Iran. It may backfire

Maritime and energy threats

Global shipping faced disruption after a Palau-flagged oil tanker, Skylight, carrying 15 Indian crew members, was attacked off Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. Four crew were injured, and all 20 were evacuated.

Disruption of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies, saw heightened risks, with oil prices surging amid fears of further conflict. Global shipping has been significantly disrupted following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, with major carriers suspending or rerouting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Oil markets have reacted sharply to the disruption, with prices surging as traders anticipated potential slowdowns or halts in exports from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries.

Protests in Pakistan

Violent protests erupted in Karachi and northern Gilgit-Baltistan, leaving at least 23 dead and over 50 injured as per Reuters. Demonstrators targeted US consulates and UN offices in response to Khamenei’s killing. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences to Iran.

Story continues below this ad

Flight disruptions

Several international airports and airlines have announced temporary closures and issued travel advisories for passengers amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran.

Flight operations at several major airports, including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports, Heathrow Airport and Boston Logan International Airport, have been affected, impacting thousands of passengers. Here’s a look at the full list of Airports where services have been affected due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel:

Dubai International Airport

Zayed International Airport

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC)

Heathrow Airport

Boston Logan International Airport

Gatwick Airport

Hamad International Airport

Erbil Airport

Escalation across the region

Iran continued missile and drone attacks toward Israel and US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. In Abu Dhabi, shrapnel killed one person despite UAE air defence interceptions. Bahrain reported a missile targeted the US Fifth Fleet HQ, while Kuwait’s airport and military base were hit. Qatar experienced explosions, and Jordan intercepted 49 drones and ballistic missiles.

The conflict, now a full-scale war in the Gulf region, shows no signs of abating, raising fears of a prolonged regional crisis with global economic and security repercussions.