Who is Khalilur Rahman? From NSA in Muhammad Yunus administration to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister in Tarique Rahman govt

Former National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has been appointed as Bangladesh’s new Foreign Minister in the government led by Tarique Rahman. Tarique Rahman has allocated portfolios to the 50 members of his Cabinet.

Khalilur Rahman previously served as NSA in the interim administration of Muhammad Yunus. Meanwhile, senior BNP leader Shama Obaid, earlier a member of the party’s international affairs subcommittee, has been named State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Following the portfolio distribution, an official order stated that Tarique Rahman will personally oversee three key ministries: the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, and the Armed Forces Division.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Rahman, saying in a social media post that he looks forward to working together to strengthen India-Bangladesh cooperation for mutual progress and prosperity.