World’s shortest man Khagendra Thapa dies at 27

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who was the world’s shortest man, as per the Guinness World Record, died on Friday in Nepal. He was 27-years-old.

In 2010, Magar who was 2ft 2.41in (67.08 inches) tall was conferred with the title of being the world’s shortest man. He was handed the certificate, which was only a bit smaller than him on the occasion of his 18th birthday.

“He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small,” his father Roop Bahadur recalled, according to Guinness World Records.

Magar was struggling with heart ailments, asthma and pneumonia.

“He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today,” Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, told news agency AFP.

However, Magar lost the title of being the shortest man in 2012 to Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Dangi. He again regained it after Dangi passed away in 2015.

In 2011, Magar was also appointed as Nepalese Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism.

“We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us,” said Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday.

“His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him. As many people of short stature experience, life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kg and you don’t fit into world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life. It’s been an honour to know him and his family, and a privilege to share his story with the world,” Glenday said.⁣

The record for shortest living mobile man has now been reverted back to Colombia’s Edward Hernandez.

