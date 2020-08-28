Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns as PM: Key dates in his tenure

According to local news reports, Abe suffers from ulcerative colitis, a chronic medical condition that he has lived with since he was a teenager

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 66, resigned Friday citing health concerns. Abe recently became Japan’s longest-serving leader, breaking the record of spending the maximum number of days in office that was previously set by his great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, who served as Prime Minister of Japan from 1964 to 1972. According to local news reports, Abe suffers from ulcerative colitis, a chronic medical condition that he has lived with since he was a teenager, but one that has exacerbated more recently.

Here are some key dates in his life and career:

Sept 21, 1954: Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977: Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979: Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993: First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005: Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006: Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007: Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012: Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013: Embarks on his ?Abenomics? policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019: Holds meetings with US President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug 24, 2020: Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug 28, 2020: Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.

