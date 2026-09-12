Indian-origin woman from Kerala charged with two murders in California, police say

A Kerala woman has been charged with two murders in California after two women known to her died in separate incidents on August 28, according to San José police and prosecutors.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 12, 2026 11:20 AM IST First published on: Sep 12, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Indian origin32-year-old woman from Kerala has been charged with two murders in the US. (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

A 32-year-old woman from Kerala has been charged with two counts of murder in California after two acquaintances died in separate incidents on the same day.

Anila Baby, a resident of Milpitas, was identified as a suspect after police found an unconscious and injured woman inside a San José home on August 28. Investigators later determined that the woman, identified as 39-year-old Ann Mathew, had suffered at least one stab wound.

Police said a second woman, 35-year-old Anjana Hari, died earlier that day after being struck by an SUV in a Milpitas apartment complex parking lot. Prosecutors subsequently charged Baby for both the murdersmurder in both deaths.

Police respond to San José home

San José police officers went to a home in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street at about 1:53 p.m. on August 28 following a report of suspicious circumstances.

Officers found Mathew unconscious and unresponsive inside the residence. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

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The police department said its Homicide Unit, along with the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s Office, investigated the death. Evidence collected at the scene indicated that Mathew had suffered at least one stab wound.

“Preliminary information revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other,” the San José Police Department said in its September 10 update.

Investigators identified Baby as a suspect.

Second death investigated in Milpitas

Earlier the same day, Hari was fatally struck by a blue Toyota Highlander at the Mill Creek Apartments in Milpitas, according to court documents cited in local media reports.

The vehicle reportedly hit several parked cars before leaving the area. Hari suffered fatal injuries.

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Witnesses told investigators that Hari appeared to know the driver and approached the SUV without an apparent confrontation. Investigators reportedly found no tire marks suggesting that the vehicle had attempted to stop before hitting her.

Baby and Hari both lived at the apartment complex, and people who knew them told investigators they were friends.

Baby arrested in Milpitas

Milpitas police located Baby later on August 28 near a Walgreens store, according to police records cited in reports.

She was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a separate matter. San José police continued investigating Mathew’s death and later connected Baby to the homicide investigation.

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The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the San José police investigation on September 8 and charged Baby with murder.

Friends had gathered for Onam

Relatives and friends told investigators that Mathew, Hari and Baby had attended an Onam celebration and watched a movie together the day before the deaths.

Mathew was originally from Thiruvananthapuram, while Hari was from Thrissur. Baby is originally from Kottayam, according to reports.

Police have not publicly disclosed a motive. The circumstances surrounding the two deaths remain under investigation.

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The San José Police Department said the killing of Mathew marked the city’s 17th homicide of 2026.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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