Kerala Air India plane crash: List of other aircraft accidents that took place recently

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 170 passengers on board skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday. The pilot and two others were killed and several passengers are reportedly injured. As per the DGCA, the aircraft skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall and then fell into a valley, thereby splitting into two.

The incident brought back memories of the May 22, 2010 crash of Air India Express flight IX 812 at Mangaluru International Airport. In 2010, following landing errors by the pilots, the aircraft fell off the cliff at the end of the runway and burst into flames killing 158 of the 166 people on board.

A list of some of the plane accidents in the past few years

PIA flight crash in May 2020

A Pakistan International Airline aircraft with 107 people on board crashed in May 2020 near a residential colony close to the Karachi Airport, killing 98 people. Last year, a PIA aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport. On December 6, 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral, killing all on board.

Ukrainian airplane crash – January 2020

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on January 2020 after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all on board. The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations on its flight to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Russia plane crash – May 2019

Forty-one people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed in May 2019, including two children, after the aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport, Russian investigators said.

Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing-737-800 MAX crash – March 10, 2019

An Ethiopian Airlines flight travelling between Addis Ababa and Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has crashed. The flight carried 149 passengers and eight crew members. Ethiopia’s state broadcaster said all passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa are dead.

Indonesian Lion Air’s Boeing 737 – October 2018

An Indonesian Lion Air plane Boeing 737 with 189 people on board crashed into the sea moments after it had been asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. The crash killed all people on board.

Kathmandu plane crash: March 2018

The Dhaka to Kathmandu Flight BS211, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Indian chopper crashes off Mumbai coast – January, 2018

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying five senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and two pilots crashed near Uttan off the coast of Mumbai. The bodies of ONGC deputy general managers Pankaj Garg and V K Bindu Lal Babu were recovered near the debris of the chopper

Turkish private plane crash – March, 2018

A Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul carrying a group of young women crashed in a mountainous region of Iran during a heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said. Days earlier, the doomed aircraft had carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai.

Russian military plane crash in Syria – March, 2018

A Russian military cargo plane crashed in Syria, killing all 39 servicemen on board, AP reported. The plane had crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. The Russian military confirmed that the crash was a result of a technical error, and was not shot down.

IAF chopper crash in Assam – February 2018

Two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Assam’s Majuli island. The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori, a police officer told IANS, adding that Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli.

Malaysia plane crash: July 2014

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashes near Grabove in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Pro-Russian rebels are widely accused of shooting the plane down using a surface-to-air missile

Malaysia Airlines MH370 disappeared during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing leading to the largest search in aviation history.

