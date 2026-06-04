‘I was shaking’: Kerala expat wins Rs 45 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

A Bahrain-based businessman from Kerala has won Dh20 million (around Rs 45 crore) in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s latest live draw, saying his immediate priority is helping a friend who has been in a coma following an accident.

Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran, 43, claimed the grand prize in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s June 3, draw, according to Khaleej Times. Originally from Kerala, Ravindran has been living in Bahrain for the past 23 years, where he runs a business. His family continues to live in India.

The winning ticket number 339729 was purchased on May 28, just six days before the draw. Ravindran said he has been participating in the raffle for the past seven years.