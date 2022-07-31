Kentucky floods kill at least 26, number to keep rising, governor says

July 31, 2022 9:09:31 pm
At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday.
“There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day,” the governor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
“I know of several additional bodies, and we know it’s going to grow,” the governor told NBC News. “We are going to be finding bodies for weeks.”
Four children were confirmed dead as of Saturday and the governor told NBC News he feared that number would go up at least by two on Sunday.
Subscriber Only Stories
The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.
Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events” in Kentucky’s history.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state. A flood watch was in effect through Monday morning for areas in southern and eastern Kentucky, the National Weather Service said. There were over 13,000 reports of power outages in the state early on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US. The damage from the storms could take years to repair, Beshear said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Latest News
CWG 2022: Indian men’s lawn bowl pair in quarters
Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia designs t-shirt in support of Ukrainian refugees
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat claims Rupali Ganguly didn’t contact him after he was pushed out of the show: ‘Want to remain in makers…’
CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women’s singles quarterfinals
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi: Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman deliver a chartbuster
Arjun Kanungo to marry long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis: ‘She has changed my life’
Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her concert: ‘Kill it guys’
CWG 2022: Shocking footage emerges as cyclists lands in hospital after crashing into Commonwealth crowd
Lightning flashes above fire in Northern California. Watch video
Healthy eating: For breakfast tomorrow, try this super-quick high-protein dish
How the experience of ‘The Hundred’, WBBL helped Smriti Mandhana add more shots in T20Is