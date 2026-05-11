Keir Starmer’s leadership in doubt after UK local poll setback, rivals circle within Labour

According to the BBC and The Guardian, Starmer’s allies privately describe the coming days as politically “perilous”, amid growing unease over Labour’s electoral direction and declining support base.

What local election results in the UK say

Labour suffered setbacks in recent local elections, losing support to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as well as the Greens. The results have intensified criticism from within the party, with some MPs reportedly urging Starmer to either step aside or outline a timeline for his departure.