‘Not our war’: Starmer defies Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ NATO jab, turns to Europe as Iran conflict closes Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the UK is coordinating with a coalition of nations to safeguard maritime security in the Gulf and push for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a global energy route, amid the US-Israel war against Iran.

Starmer, at a press briefing, announced that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will convene a high-level meeting later this week with international counterparts to assess diplomatic and political options to restore safe navigation.

“The most effective way we can support the cost of living in Britain is to push for de-escalation in the Middle East, and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is such a vital route for energy,” Starmer said.

He said that the UK has already brought together 35 nations backing a joint statement of intent to ensure maritime security across the Gulf. The upcoming meeting will aim to coordinate efforts to guarantee the safety of ships and seafarers and resume the movement of vital commodities disrupted by the conflict.

Linking the crisis to domestic concerns, Starmer admitted public anxiety over rising costs but pointed to government measures already in place. He said energy bills have been stabilised following recent budget interventions, with prices fixed until July, providing short-term relief despite global volatility.

When asked by a reporter about Donald Trump strongly considering pulling out of NATO, the British PM replied, “Firstly, NATO is the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen. And it has kept us safe for many decades. And we are fully committed to NATO.

“Secondly, whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I’m going to act in the British national interest in all the decisions that I make. And that’s why I’ve been absolutely clear that this is not our war, and we’re not going to get dragged into it. But I’m equally clear that, when it comes to defence and security and our economic future, we have to have closer ties with Europe,” Starmer said.

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He also said, “There’s been a good deal of pressure on me to change my position in relation to joining the war. And I’m not going to change my position on the war.”

Starmer, in the press conference, also warned that economic challenges are likely to persist and stressed the need for stronger international cooperation. “We will continue to stand up for the British national interest, and we continue to do what we must to guide our country calmly through this storm. However, it is increasingly clear that as the world continues down this volatile path, our long-term national interest requires closer partnership with our allies in Europe and with the European Union,” he said.

This comes against the backdrop of renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump, who questioned NATO’s relevance and took aim at the UK’s defence capabilities in today’s Telegraph interview. Trump dismissed the alliance as a ‘ paper tiger‘ and criticised Britain’s military strength and energy policies, though he stopped short of directly advising Starmer on defence spending. In the interview, the president stated that he is seriously considering pulling out of NATO and suggested that, “You (UK) don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work.” “I’m not going to tell him what to do. He can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t matter. All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof,” Trump added.