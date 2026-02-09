Keir Starmer not resigning as UK prime minister, announces Downing Street

The Downing Street on Monday announced that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not resign and will be “concentrating on the job in hand,” amid speculations that the Labour leader might step down over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Starmer’s position appears to be hung by a thread as Downing Street Communications chief, Tim Allan, said he was resigning from his post, a day after prime minister’s close aide Morgan McSweeney stepped down over Mandelson’s ties to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer addressed the Downing Street office on Monday as questions were raised over the prime minister’s judgement and ability to govern as he expressed his regret over the appointment of Mandelson.

While praising McSweeney as “a friend” who helped transform the Labour Party and win the 2024 general election, Starmer said, “We must prove that politics can be a force for good.” “I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” he added.

Starmer’s spokesperson later said that the prime minister was focused on getting on with the job and had no plans to step aside. The spokesperson further added that Allan’s resignation happened after the staff meeting.

The UK prime minister has promised to release the documents related to Mandelson’s appointment, which the government has said will reveal how Mandelson misled British official regarding his ties to disgraced financier Epstein.

McSweeney, while resigning on Sunday said, “I advised the prime minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has also called on Starmer to step down from the prime minister’s post amid the Epstein fallout over Mandelson’s appointment scandal. Sarwar said he has “to do what’s right for my country and Scotland”.

