Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Keir Starmer not resigning as UK prime minister, announces Downing Street

Starmer's position appears to be hung by a thread as Communications chief, Tim Allan, said he was resigning from his post, a day after prime minister's close aide McSweeney stepped down.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 08:24 PM IST First published on: Feb 9, 2026 at 08:14 PM IST
keir starmerBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, England. (AP)

The Downing Street on Monday announced that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not resign and will be “concentrating on the job in hand,” amid speculations that the Labour leader might step down over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Starmer’s position appears to be hung by a thread as Downing Street Communications chief, Tim Allan, said he was resigning from his post, a day after prime minister’s close aide Morgan McSweeney stepped down over Mandelson’s ties to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer addressed the Downing Street office on Monday as questions were raised over the prime minister’s judgement and ability to govern as he expressed his regret over the appointment of Mandelson.

While praising McSweeney as “a friend” who helped transform the Labour Party and win the 2024 general election, Starmer said, “We must prove that politics can be a force for good.” “I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country,” he added.

Also Read Epstein files 2026: Who resigned, who was fired, who apologised as Europe’s elite face reckoning

Starmer’s spokesperson later said that the prime minister was focused on getting on with the job and had no plans to step aside. The spokesperson further added that Allan’s resignation happened after the staff meeting.

Story continues below this ad

The UK prime minister has promised to release the documents related to Mandelson’s appointment, which the government has said will reveal how Mandelson misled British official regarding his ties to disgraced financier Epstein.

Most Read
1Inside the ‘wild’ 2015 dinner: DOJ releases photo of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg with Jeffrey Epstein
2Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection
3Days before Bangladesh polls, writing on the wall: Posters of Khaleda Zia everywhere, none of Hasina
4Bill Gates facilitated ‘illicit trysts’? New Epstein Files reveal shocking emails and Melania’s private messages
5Epstein sought to meet Putin, built ties with Russian officials, files show
6The ‘Epstein effect’: Why a global scandal is toppling European cabinets while the US remains unmoved

McSweeney, while resigning on Sunday said, “I advised the prime minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has also called on Starmer to step down from the prime minister’s post amid the Epstein fallout over Mandelson’s appointment scandal. Sarwar said he has “to do what’s right for my country and Scotland”.

(with inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 09, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us