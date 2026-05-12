Will Keir Starmer resign? UK PM faces mutiny after Labour loses 1,400 seats

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing immense pressure after more than 70 Labour MPs reportedly called for his resignation and demanded a clear timeline for his departure, following the party’s poor performance in recent local elections, CNN reported. Despite the growing unrest, Starmer has refused to step down, warning that leadership instability would push the country into chaos.
According to CNN, the Labour Party suffered heavy losses in council elections across England, alongside setbacks in Scotland and Wales, with rival parties such as Reform UK and the Green Party making significant gains. The party is reported to have lost over 1,400 council seats and control of the Welsh parliament, intensifying internal dissatisfaction.
While accepting responsibility for the results, Starmer insisted he would remain in the office. “What we witnessed with the last government was the chaos of constantly changing leaders,” he said, adding that Labour “would never be forgiven” for repeating such instability.
However, dissent within the party has deepened, with several MPs stepping down from ministerial aide roles in protest. Internal rules could allow a leadership challenge if 81 MPs support it, CNN reported.
Despite the Labour Party’s landslide win in the 2024 general election, critics have questioned Starmer’s leadership over immigration, economic policy, and political direction. Speculation is also growing over potential successors, with former deputy PM Angela Rayner seen as a possible contender, although she has not formally entered the race.
As pressure builds, a cabinet meeting is scheduled in Downing Street, with analysts noting that Starmer’s current political crisis appears more severe than previous post-election setbacks due to the scale of internal dissent.
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