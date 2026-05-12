Will Keir Starmer resign? UK PM faces mutiny after Labour loses 1,400 seats

While accepting responsibility for the results, Starmer insisted he would remain in office. (AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing immense pressure after more than 70 Labour MPs reportedly called for his resignation and demanded a clear timeline for his departure, following the party’s poor performance in recent local elections, CNN reported. Despite the growing unrest, Starmer has refused to step down, warning that leadership instability would push the country into chaos.

According to CNN, the Labour Party suffered heavy losses in council elections across England, alongside setbacks in Scotland and Wales, with rival parties such as Reform UK and the Green Party making significant gains. The party is reported to have lost over 1,400 council seats and control of the Welsh parliament, intensifying internal dissatisfaction.