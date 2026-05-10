UK PM Keir Starmer faces leadership challenge after Labour’s crushing local poll defeat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing unrest within the Labour Party after the party’s heavy losses in the UK local elections, with Labour MP Catherine West threatening to trigger a leadership contest if senior party figures fail to move against him by Monday.

In interviews with the BBC, West said she would launch a formal challenge if no alternative leadership candidate emerged. She said her preferred option was for Labour’s “best communicator” to replace Starmer without a divisive contest.

West, who previously served as a junior Foreign Office minister before being dropped from the government last year, described herself to the New Statesman as both a “lone wolf” and a possible “stalking horse” candidate — a political term used for someone who enters a race to encourage a stronger contender to step forward.