UK PM Keir Starmer faces leadership challenge after Labour’s crushing local poll defeat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing unrest within the Labour Party after the party’s heavy losses in the UK local elections, with Labour MP Catherine West threatening to trigger a leadership contest if senior party figures fail to move against him by Monday.
In interviews with the BBC, West said she would launch a formal challenge if no alternative leadership candidate emerged. She said her preferred option was for Labour’s “best communicator” to replace Starmer without a divisive contest.
West, who previously served as a junior Foreign Office minister before being dropped from the government last year, described herself to the New Statesman as both a “lone wolf” and a possible “stalking horse” candidate — a political term used for someone who enters a race to encourage a stronger contender to step forward.
According to Reuters, Labour suffered its worst local election performance for a governing party since 1995, losing more than 1,400 council seats across England as smaller parties and Reform UK made gains this time. The setback has, therefore, intensified criticism of Starmer’s leadership within the party.
Under Labour Party rules, a challenger needs support from 20 per cent of Labour MPs — roughly 81 lawmakers — to trigger a leadership election. West told the NewStatesman she expected support to grow rapidly following her BBC appearance, though reports quoted she currently had backing from around 10 MPs.
This comes as over two dozen Labour MPs call for Starmer to step down, The Telegraph reported, though the anti-Starmer camp remains divided over a successor.
According to the report, supporters of Health Secretary Wes Streeting favour an immediate leadership transition, while others back Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester. Burnham, however, is not currently an MP, making him ineligible to contest a leadership election at this stage.
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While some Burnham allies had urged West to delay her challenge, fearing it could damage his prospects, she refused, saying the “current situation has to be addressed with urgency,” an ITV News report stated.
Some signs of strain are evident within Starmer’s Cabinet after Downing Street circulated suggested talking points defending the prime minister following the election losses. While some ministers were quick to publicly back Starmer, others delayed or issued less emphatic statements, fuelling speculation over weakening internal support, according to The Telegraph.
Meanwhile, Starmer has appointed former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and veteran Labour leader Harriet Harman as advisers in an attempt to steady his position after the electoral setback, some reports said.
Starmer is expected to deliver a “reset” speech on Monday outlining plans to rebuild public trust in the government.
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However, West told ITV News she did not believe the speech alone would convince critics that Starmer remained the best person to lead Labour into the next election.
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