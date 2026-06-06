Starmer slams US ‘interference’ as JD Vance blames Henry Nowak’s murder by Sikh man on invasion of migrants’

JD Vance described the killing as preventable and blamed migration policies.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 6, 2026 10:20 AM IST First published on: Jun 6, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
US-UKUK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested that comments from US leaders. (Photo: AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested that comments from US leaders on the murder of British teenager Henry Nowak amount to attempts to interfere in UK politics, according to reports by the BBC.

The response came after US Vice-President JD Vance linked Nowak’s killing to migration in a post on X. Without naming him directly, Downing Street said there had been efforts “to interfere in our democracy and seek to stir up division”.

Officials also pointed to the wishes of Nowak’s family. “They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension,” a spokesperson said. “Our politics should bring people together even in the most difficult moments.”

UK court sentenced 23-year-old Vickrum Singh Digwa to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years for the 2025 murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, offered condolences to Nowak’s family.

Sikh man UK student murder
Vickrum Singh Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in 2025. (Special arrangement)

Gargajj said the punishment fit the crime and was delivered without religious exemption. He added that UK legal proceedings treated Digwa like any other defendant, and the Sikh community accepts the court’s decision.

What did JD Vance say?

Vance described the killing as preventable and blamed migration policies.

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He wrote that Nowak would still be alive “if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground” against what he called mass migration.

His remarks echoed comments from the US State Department, which criticised UK policing and spoke of “civilisational decline”, as reported by the BBC.

Also read Henry Nowak murder: Akal Takht Jathedar backs UK court’s life sentence for Sikh man

How has the UK government responded?

Downing Street rejected those claims and said policing in the UK must remain “without fear or favour”.

Starmer said it was important not to allow outside voices to shape the debate. “We are clear about how policing operates in this country, wherever comments are coming from,” he said.

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People gather to protest outside Southampton police station, Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026, after the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak, a British teenager who was handcuffed despite claiming he was the crime victim.
People gather to protest outside Southampton police station, Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026, after the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak, a British teenager who was handcuffed despite claiming he was the crime victim. (Photo/AP)

Ministers also said they did not recognise claims that the UK has a “two-tier” justice system. Calls were made by opposition leaders to push back more strongly against what they described as foreign interference.

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Why has the case drawn wider attention?

The case has led to protests, political debate and scrutiny of police actions after footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay injured.

Also read ‘I can’t breathe’: UK police face backlash after handcuffing dying teen Henry Nowak

The attacker, Vickrum Digwa, a British-born man, was later convicted of murder and jailed for life. The incident has been used by some figures in the US and UK to raise concerns about policing and migration, though others have accused them of using the case to deepen divisions.

Starmer, who met Nowak’s family, said their request should be respected and the focus should remain on justice and accountability.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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