‘I’m fed up’: UK PM Keir Starmer slams Trump over Lebanon attacks and rising energy bills

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his frustration with US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, comparing him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Starmer, while on a trip to the Gulf, said he is unhappy with the rise in domestic cost of living during the war between Iran and the United States. Speaking to UK broadcaster ITV, the UK prime minister said, “I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses’ bills go up and down on energy because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world.”