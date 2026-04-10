‘I’m fed up’: UK PM Keir Starmer slams Trump over Lebanon attacks and rising energy bills

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his frustration with US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, comparing him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Starmer, while on a trip to the Gulf, said he is unhappy with the rise in domestic cost of living during the war between Iran and the United States. Speaking to UK broadcaster ITV, the UK prime minister said, “I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses’ bills go up and down on energy because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world.”
He also disagreed with Trump over the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying that the strikes “shouldn’t be happening”.
“That should stop – that’s my strong view – and therefore, the question isn’t a technical one of whether it’s a breach of the agreement or not,” he said.
Both the US and Israel have insisted that Lebanon is not covered by the ceasefire agreement with Iran, while Tehran said that it is.
Speaking about the ceasefire agreement, Starmer said, “We haven’t all got access to all the details of the ceasefire.”
“Let me be really clear about it – they’re wrong,” he added.
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Starmer also held a conversation with Donald Trump on Thursday regarding military capabilities and the logistics of moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing ceasefire.
“We’ve been pulling together a coalition of countries … working on a political, diplomatic plan, but also looking at military capabilities and … the logistics of actually moving vessels through the Strait,” the UK PM said.
“That was the focus of the discussion last night – reflection on what I’ve been discussing here, but also that focus on a practical plan in relation to navigation through the Strait,” he said, without providing further details.
Asked if he raised US threats of withdrawing from NATO with Trump, Starmer did not answer directly but said the alliance was in both the U.S. and Europe’s interests.
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