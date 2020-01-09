Three Katyusha rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone

The cause was not immediately clear. The cause was not immediately clear.

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, causing a fire, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone, and at least one of the rockets fell 100 metres away from the U.S. embassy, the sources said.

The attack comes hours after Iran launched at least a dozen ballistic missiles on US bases in Iraq. US President Donald Trump, in a national address Wednesday, stated that ‘no Americans were hurt’ in last night’s attack’. He informed that the early warning systems ensured that there was minimal damage to the infrastructure from the Iranian missiles.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)

