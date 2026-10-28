‘Be loyal’: What Katie Zacharia’s 5-day White House stint taught her children

Ousted White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has said her brief stint in the Trump administration taught her four young children the importance of loyalty, integrity and staying true to their values, even in the face of public ridicule.

Katie zacharia, whose tenure ended on October 16 after five days in the role, spoke about the experience in an interview with the California Post. She recalled the difficult final hours of her appointment, the backlash after her first press briefing and concerns about her family’s safety.

She said she wanted her children to understand the importance of standing by their principles, even when others turn against them.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“What I will mark, is that maintaining your character, no matter the circumstances, for me is what defined the entire process that to tell my kids, be loyal, be faithful and be true to who you are, even when the whole world turns against you, even when the whole world wants you to turn against your values, you have to stay true to who you are,” she said.

Zacharia’s only appearance at the James S Brady press briefing room podium on October 13 drew attention and online mockery. But, she said the experience was worth enduring if it helped her children understand the value of integrity and loyalty.

“What they witnessed was a mother standing strong while she’s an international meme or when everyone’s making fun of her, including people who we thought would be on our side,” she said.

She also said that the experience had given her an opportunity to show how to respond to difficult circumstances without abandoning one’s principles. “I went through that entire thing only to teach my kids to have integrity and to have loyalty, then i think it was worth it,” Zacharia stated.

Story continues below this ad

She also spoke about the final day of her tenure which was on 16th October, which came a day after her eldest son’s birthday. Recalling the evening, she said she had dinner with Vice President JD Vance. “It was a tough night,” she said.

Zacharia’s first press briefing

Zacharia also defended her performance during her first and only press briefing, saying she had little time to prepare before facing reporters.

“I did not get an opportunity to show what I could have done for President Trump and the American people, that the introduction to my first press briefing was only a few hours of actual briefing material being given to me the morning of that I wish a lot of people asked questions about the time frame on which I had to brief,” she said.

Zacharia said several former White House press secretaries like Kayleigh McEnany, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ari Fleischer and Sean Spicer, had reached out to offer support.

Story continues below this ad

She said it was a week of adrenaline and no sleep and tons of coffee and wishing only that she could continue to fight for the president and the American people as press secretary and she will be doing it from the outside.

Trump’s direct recruitment

Zacharia rejected that personal connections or recommendations had secured her the position. She said her appointment comes after years of work as a conservative commentator and sustained efforts to track and Trump’s political activities.

“One of the things that i realised going through this process, was a lot of people want to point to other people for your success,” she said.

She added that the President himself had recruited her and her appointment should not be seen as a favour granted through someone else’s recommendation.

Story continues below this ad

“This did not come as some cheap reward for so-and-so recommended…that this was a very long arduous process, and the president himself is really the talent recruiter in chief,” she said.

Zacharia said she had wanted the opportunity to serve as press secretary and demonstrate what she could do for the administration and the American public. She also recalled Trump telling her after her departure, “You know, there are other ways to make a living.”

Despite the setback, she said she remained committed to supporting the President from outside the White House.

When asked about the safety concerns after the departure…

Zacharia said that people began visiting her Southern California neighbourhood to take photographs after her appointment, raising concerns about potential stalking and the safety of her children.

Story continues below this ad

“For the first week, I had a lot if people in the neighborhood looking to take pictures and truly was concerned for my kids being in, whether it was photos or having stalkers in the neighborhood,” she said.

She added that she did not know how her address had become public but had taken steps to address the situation. Neighbours also helped by confronting people who came to the area.

Zacharia said she was now reflecting on the opportunity to work for Trump, including travelling with him aboard Air Force One and Marine One. While her tenure was short-lived, she intended to continue supporting the President.

She added that her family was moving forward after the difficult period, determined to maintain the same resolve they had before the controversy.