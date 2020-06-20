British right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins permanently banned from Twitter for violating ‘hateful conduct’ policy

This is not the first time her content has been flagged by the micro-blogging platform. This is not the first time her content has been flagged by the micro-blogging platform.

British right-wing political commentator and columnist Katie Hopkins has been banned from Twitter after her posts violated the social media platform’s ‘hateful conduct’ policy, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed.

Hours before her account was permanently suspended, Hopkins had complained that the ‘blue check mark’ on her profile — which lets Twitter users know if an account is verified — had been removed, The Guardian reported.

This is not the first time her content has been flagged by the micro-blogging platform. In January this year, her account was temporarily blocked for violating its anti-hate policy.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us — abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN. The social media website has not confirmed which tweets led to her account being suspended.

Hopkins, who had amassed a following of over 1.1 million on Twitter, was known for her controversial posts against immigration and more recently, the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2015, she faced intense backlash when she compared refugees to cockroaches in an article she wrote for The Sun. In 2017, she lost her job at a radio station after she called for action to be taken against Muslims in the UK following the Manchester terror attack.

Hopkins shot to fame in 2007 when she participated in the British version of the reality TV show ‘The Apprentice’, based on a US program of the same name — which once starred Donald Trump.

