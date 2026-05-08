Kash Patel’s customised whiskey bottles trigger controversy, FBI issues defence

The latest allegations come after another Atlantic report published last month accused Patel of excessive alcohol consumption. (file)

Reports surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel have triggered fresh controversy after an article in The Atlantic alleged that he distributed customised bourbon whiskey bottles during official engagements. While the FBI has strongly denied these claims, the report has added to a growing list of allegations involving Patel’s conduct and dealings with the media.

The article, published on Wednesday, alleged that Patel travels with a stock of personalised bourbon bottles that he frequently hands out to people around him.

According to the report, the bottles carry the branding of Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve and are engraved with the phrase “Kash Patel FBI Director” along with an image of an FBI shield. Around the shield is text that includes Patel’s title and his preferred stylisation of his first name, “Ka$h”. The shield is also shown with an eagle clutching the number nine, apparently referring to Patel’s position in the sequence of FBI directors.