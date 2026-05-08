Kash Patel’s customised whiskey bottles trigger controversy, FBI issues defence

Reports surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel have triggered fresh controversy after an article in The Atlantic alleged that he distributed customised bourbon whiskey bottles during official engagements. While the FBI has strongly denied these claims, the report has added to a growing list of allegations involving Patel’s conduct and dealings with the media.
The article, published on Wednesday, alleged that Patel travels with a stock of personalised bourbon bottles that he frequently hands out to people around him.
According to the report, the bottles carry the branding of Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve and are engraved with the phrase “Kash Patel FBI Director” along with an image of an FBI shield. Around the shield is text that includes Patel’s title and his preferred stylisation of his first name, “Ka$h”. The shield is also shown with an eagle clutching the number nine, apparently referring to Patel’s position in the sequence of FBI directors.
In a statement to The Guardian, FBI assistant director Ben Williamson said: “The Atlantic’s premise is false and misleading. The bottles in question are part of a common practice in the FBI that started well over a decade ago, long before Director Patel arrived.”
The statement further said: “Senior Bureau officials have long exchanged commemorative items in formal gift settings consistent with ethics rules. Director Patel has followed all applicable ethical guidelines and pays for any personal gift himself.”
According to eight individuals interviewed by The Atlantic, including current and former FBI and Department of Justice officials, as well as others familiar with the practice, Patel distributed the customised whiskey bottles to FBI personnel and civilians he met through his work.
A senior FBI source told The Guardian: “Any bottle provided in an official capacity was part of that type of formal gift exchange. If Director Patel ever provided one as a personal gift, he reimbursed the Bureau.”
The Atlantic report further alleged that Patel and his staff transported the whiskey aboard a Justice Department aircraft, including during a February trip to Milan for the Olympics. During the same trip, Patel was reportedly seen drinking beer with the US men’s hockey team after their gold medal victory, conduct that officials allegedly said displeased Donald Trump.
The latest allegations come after another Atlantic report published last month accused Patel of excessive alcohol consumption and claimed members of his security team had, on multiple occasions, struggled to wake him. Patel denied the allegations and later filed a lawsuit against the publication and the article’s author, Sarah Fitzpatrick.
In the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Patel’s attorneys accused the magazine and reporter of publishing “a sweeping, malicious and defamatory hit piece” and sought $250 million in damages.
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