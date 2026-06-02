From Kash Patel to Space Force: How Iran is targeting top US officials’ accounts

US military leaders have repeatedly warned personnel that their phones and online accounts could be targeted during the conflict. (Representative image: Unsplash@ikukevk)

Hackers briefly took control of a senior US Space Force official’s Instagram account on Sunday, using it to post pro-Iran and anti-US propaganda that referenced the Vietnam War, CNN reported.

According to CNN‘s investigation, the hackers posted a video featuring audio from “Hanoi Hannah”, the infamous Vietnam War propagandist, urging US soldiers to “leave a sinking ship”. The video also included images of Iranian security official Ali Larijani, who was killed weeks into the US-Israel-Iran war.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna urged colleagues not to click on any links or engage with videos posted from his account.