From Kash Patel to Space Force: How Iran is targeting top US officials’ accounts

Hackers briefly took control of a senior US Space Force official’s Instagram account on Sunday, using it to post pro-Iran and anti-US propaganda that referenced the Vietnam War, CNN reported.
According to CNN‘s investigation, the hackers posted a video featuring audio from “Hanoi Hannah”, the infamous Vietnam War propagandist, urging US soldiers to “leave a sinking ship”. The video also included images of Iranian security official Ali Larijani, who was killed weeks into the US-Israel-Iran war.
In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna urged colleagues not to click on any links or engage with videos posted from his account.
Credit: Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Facebook
“We are working with the appropriate teams to regain access and resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Bentivegna said.
A Space Force spokesperson confirmed the breach but declined to comment on how long the content remained visible on the account or who may have been responsible.
US military leaders have repeatedly warned personnel that their phones and online accounts could be targeted during the conflict.
In late April, several US Marine Corps personnel, civilian employees and their families received what the Navy described as “unsubstantiated” threats via text messages from a group of suspected Iranian hackers. One message reviewed by CNN warned: “Your identities are fully known to our missile units, and every move you make is under our surveillance.”
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Earlier, in March, Iranian hackers breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and leaked some of his old emails and photographs. Young Iranians have also used artificial intelligence to create viral Lego-themed videos mocking President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and the US war effort.
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