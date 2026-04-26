‘Shots will be fired’: White House press secretary Leavitt’s remarks ahead of shooting goes viral

Ahead of an armed man storming the lobby outside the White House correspondents dinner attended by US President Donald Trump, press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s “there will be some shots fired tonight” remarks have gone viral after a shooting scare disrupted the annual dinner event.

White House press secretary Leavitt, speaking before the dinner, had described the evening as “funny” and “entertaining” while adding that “there will be some shots fired tonight in the room.” It is the timing of this statement that has drawn widespread traction as a shooter later attacked the White House press dinner venue.

When asked by a reporter from Fox News about President Trump’s address, Leavitt said: “He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it’s going to be really great.”