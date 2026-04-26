‘Shots will be fired’: White House press secretary Leavitt’s remarks ahead of shooting goes viral

Ahead of an armed man storming the lobby outside the White House correspondents dinner attended by US President Donald Trump, press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s “there will be some shots fired tonight” remarks have gone viral after a shooting scare disrupted the annual dinner event.
White House press secretary Leavitt, speaking before the dinner, had described the evening as “funny” and “entertaining” while adding that “there will be some shots fired tonight in the room.” It is the timing of this statement that has drawn widespread traction as a shooter later attacked the White House press dinner venue.
When asked by a reporter from Fox News about President Trump’s address, Leavitt said: “He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it’s going to be really great.”
🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”
After the attacker, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old man from California who officials said was a guest at the Washington Hilton where the dinner was being held, fired shots, President Trump was rushed off the stage with guests diving under the table as US Secret Service agents had a chaotic encounter.
Trump, who was uninjured in the incident, said “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone. They seem to think he was a lone wolf.”
A video posted by Trump showed the suspect running at the dinner venue in White House, dodging the security barricades and secret service agents running towards him. Police have said that the gunman, who was tackled to the ground by security personnel, was not injured and is being evaluated at a hospital.
Agents covered President Trump and First Lady Melania in place before escorting them from the room. Vice President JD Vance was evacuated from the room first.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More