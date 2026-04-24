War hits bedrooms: Condom prices set to jump 30%, says Karex

According to Karex chief executive Goh Miah Kiat, the conflict has significantly impacted the availability and pricing of key materials used in condom production. (Reuters file photo)

The world’s largest condom manufacturer, Karex, has announced plans to increase prices of its products by up to 30 per cent, citing mounting pressure from raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran war.

The Malaysia-based company, which produces about five billion condoms annually, said a sharp rise in input costs, global shipping disruptions and higher freight rates have made the price revision unavoidable.

According to Karex chief executive Goh Miah Kiat, the conflict has significantly impacted the availability and pricing of key materials used in condom production.

“Some raw material prices have increased by 100 per cent. We have no choice but to make adjustments now,” Goh said in an interview with The New York Times.