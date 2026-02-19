Pakistan blast: At least 16 killed in Karachi after building collapses due to cylinder explosion

Rescue workers load a body into an ambulance after recovering it from the rubble following a gas explosion at an apartment building, in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo)

At least 16 people, including women and children were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building in Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday, which led to partial collapse of the structure.

The blast took place on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan when people were preparing a pre-dawn meal in a residential area in Karachi, local police chief Rizwan Patel said, AP reported.