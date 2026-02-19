Pakistan blast: At least 16 killed in Karachi after building collapses due to cylinder explosion

The blast took place on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan when people were preparing a pre-dawn meal in a residential area in Karachi, local police chief Rizwan Patel said.

pakistan karachi blastRescue workers load a body into an ambulance after recovering it from the rubble following a gas explosion at an apartment building, in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo)

At least 16 people, including women and children were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building in Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday, which led to partial collapse of the structure.

The blast took place on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan when people were preparing a pre-dawn meal in a residential area in Karachi, local police chief Rizwan Patel said, AP reported.

Several people have been injured in the explosion as rescuers are still searching for survivors by removing the rubble, the police chief added.

pakistan blast
Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble following a gas explosion in an apartment building in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo)

The death toll was earlier reported 13 but it increased after rescuers pulled out three more bodies from the rubble, Patel added.

Police said the cylinder exploded on the first floor of the mutli-storey compound in Soldier Bazaar, which is located in the eastern part of Karachi and is a densely populated area.

In a statement, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief and condolences to the victims family members after the deadly explosion and directed the administration to ensure best possible treatment for the wounded.

Zardari also urged a swift completion of the rescue operation and urged the Sindh provincial government to enforce building codes.

(with inputs from AP)

