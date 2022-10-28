scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Kanye West back on Twitter after suspension as Musk takes control of platform

The rapper, now known as Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta Platforms' Instagram last month and the platforms removed some of his online posts that users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Rapper Kanye West (File)

Rapper Kanye West’s Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks, appeared to be back up on the platform, a day after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media company following his $44 billion deal.

Express Opinion |Kanye West's supporters can't use his mental health issues as a cover for his racist rants

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

On Oct. 8, Musk had tweeted “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted.

Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Express Explained: |Why has Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West?

Musk, also the Tesla Inc CEO and a self-described free speech absolutist, has laid out goals to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He has also said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose account was removed after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter was in “sane hands.”

Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 09:15:57 pm
