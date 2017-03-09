Kansas shooting: We share sorrow of the families, says US State Department

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas

The US State Department has unequivocally condoled the Kansas shooting incident that took place on February 22, causing the death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla. The gunman, who was also a former US Navy veteran, was heard shouting “get out of my country”, before he attacked Kuchibhotla, his friend Alok Madasani and another man at the bar who tried to stop him. State Department spokesperson Mark Toner said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has clearly expressed condolences over the alleged racial attack.

“Secretary Tillerson has made clear to his counterparts our condolences over these killings. They are, it’s important to note, still under investigation by local law enforcement and we’re waiting to see the results of those investigations,” Toner said in a statement.

However, Toner refrained from commenting on the reason behind the increase in such attacks. “So I don’t really want to speak to what may or may not have been the motivation behind these killings, but certainly, we share in the sorrow of the families and loved ones of these victims,” he said.

Earlier on March 3, a Sikh man was also shot in his arm by a man who told him to go back to his country. The victim is currently recovering from his wound at home in suburban Seattle.

