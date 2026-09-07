Indian woman’s Moscow SOS: Husband held, Embassy seeks consular access

An Indian woman in Russia has raised an SOS call from Moscow after alleging that her husband was detained by Russian police and pressured to join the Russian military, prompting the Indian Embassy to seek consular access to him.

The woman, Sneha Gupta, who identifies herself as an advocate on her Instagram profile, made the allegations in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

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Woman alleges husband was detained in Moscow

In the video, Sneha identified her husband as Chandan Gupta, who, according to her, is an engineer from Kanpur. She claimed that her family was living in Moscow on his “highly qualified specialist” visa issued through a Noida-based company that employed him.

Indian woman claims husband was pressured to join Russian military

Sneha claimed that Russian police took her husband into custody around 12:30 am (local time) on Sunday, and that he was being held by Russian authorities despite “having committed no wrongdoing.” Alleging that her husband was being pressured to join the Russian military, Sneha said that a shortage of military personnel in Russia had led to attempts to recruit foreign nationals.

We have seen a social media post by an Indian national regarding her husband. We are in touch with her and the local authorities in the matter. As per law enforcement authorities, it is a legal matter and they are looking into it. The Embassy has also sought consular access.… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 6, 2026

In the video, Sneha said the couple has a 10-year-old son and added that she has been distressed over her husband’s detention, and since she doesn’t speak the local Russian language, she is unsure how to deal with the situation.

‘Please help my husband and get him released’

“I appeal to the Honourable Chief Minister, Yogi ji, that the police here took my husband away at around 12.30 am at night…They are not releasing him..How are we supposed to leave this place? Please help my husband and get him released,” Sneha said in the video.

Indian Embassy seeks consular access

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Russia on Sunday responded to the video appeal made by Sneha and said in a post on X that it was in touch with her and local authorities over the matter.

“We have seen a social media post by an Indian national regarding her husband. We are in touch with her and the local authorities in the matter. As per law enforcement authorities, it is a legal matter, and they are looking into it. The Embassy has also sought consular access,” the Embassy of India in Russia said in the X post.