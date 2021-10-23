scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Kamala Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Emmanuel Macron

Kamala Harris will deliver a speech on November 11 at the annual Paris Peace Forum and participate the following day in the Paris Conference on Libya.

By: AP | Washington |
October 23, 2021 8:23:30 am
Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron, France, Paris, Joe Biden, United States, Paris Summit, Biden, Kamala, Macron, World news, Indian express news, express news, express world newsThe White House announced Kamala Harris' visit to France as President Joe Biden and Macron spoke by phone on Friday. The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Rome later this month on the margins of the Group of 20 summit. (File Photo)

Vice President Kamala Harris will head next month to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the White House.

The White House announced Harris’ visit to France as President Joe Biden and Macron spoke by phone on Friday. The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Rome later this month on the margins of the Group of 20 summit.

Macron’s office said in a statement that he and Biden discussed the establishment of a stronger European defense, complementary to NATO and contributing to global security.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In addition to meeting with Macron, Harris will deliver a speech on November 11 at the annual Paris Peace Forum and participate the following day in the Paris Conference on Libya. She will be joined by her husband Douglas Emhoff for the visit.

Also Read |Libya’s decade of instability after Moammar Gadhafi’s death

The scheduled meeting comes amid an effort by the Biden administration to soothe its relationship with the French which became strained by a US deal announced last month to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. The move by the US undercut a more than $60 billion deal by a French defense contractor to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

They will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security and underscore the importance of our partnership on global challenges from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific, Harris senior adviser Symone Sanders said in a statement.

Harris and Emhoff’s visit coincides with Veterans Day in the US and Armistice Day in France. The two plan to mark the solemn commemorations with a visit to Suresnes American Cemetery outside Paris, Sanders said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement