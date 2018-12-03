Indian-American Kamala Harris to decide on 2020 US presidential bid over holidays

Indian-American Kamala Harris, the first from the community to be elected to the US Senate, has said that she will decide whether to run for president in 2020 during the upcoming holiday season. In an interview to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, the 54-year-old democratic senator said the choice would be a family decision.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” the California lawmaker told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Saturday during an event in San Francisco. “And over the holiday I will make that decision with my family,” she added.

According to a survey conducted by Politico News, Harris ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters’ preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Among others in the race for the presidency are former US Vice President Joe Biden, Independent senator Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. Around 26 per cent voters in the poll say Biden is their first choice to be the Democratic nominee. Harris, meanwhile, secured 4 per cent votes.

Harris, whose mother was from Chennai and father from Jamaica, won the US Senate Seat from California in a landslide election on November 8, becoming the first black and Asian Senator from the state.

Harris is considered close to former US President Barack Obama, who endorsed her in her various elections including that of the US Senate in 2016. During the Obama era, she was popularly called as the “female Obama”.