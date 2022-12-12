scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners, says Taliban

Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

kabul blastsResidents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay. (Representative/ AP file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters, in the latest violence to hit the country as it tries to stabilise after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...

The Chinese embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

The Islamist Taliban, who seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 05:06:25 pm
Next Story

Chaupal Bhojpuri: In seven months of launch, OTT delivers 3 original web series

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close