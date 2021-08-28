Kabul airport blasts LIVE updates: US military conducts airstrike against ISIS-K planner as blasts’ toll nears 200

The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the attack at Kabul airport, the Associated Press reports.
“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” a statement by Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban read.
Islamic State Khorasan Province is Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban continued to crowd Kabul’s airport Friday, even after one of the deadliest bombings in the country’s history, as the death toll from the previous day’s blast neared 200 with hundreds more wounded, keeping the city’s hospitals grimly busy all day. The suicide bombing ripped right into the jostling throng on Thursday afternoon, piling an adjacent sewage canal with corpses. Health officials said at least 170 civilians had been killed, and likely more. The attack also killed 13 US service members.
An unnamed Western official has told Reuters that the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport is continuing at a “very fast pace” and that “swift passage” will be provided to “every foreigner to leave Afghanistan in the next 48 hours” — or by 30 August. (Reuters)
The suicide bomber waited until the last possible moment, US officials said.
A crowd straining to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport had converged on Abbey Gate, a main entryway manned by Marines and other service members. The troops knew that they could be targeted in an attack; just the day before, the State Department had warned of a “credible” threat at three gates at the airport, where more than 5,000 US troops had helped to evacuate more than 100,000 people in less than two weeks. Abbey Gate was on the list. Read More
The US Embassy in Kabul again warned US citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately”, citing security threats. The alert advised US citizens “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates”.
Following a deadly terrorist attack at one of the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, President Biden’s national security team told him on Friday that "another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
President Biden approved the drone strike against the ISIS-K planner, Reuters reports.
