Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

K P Oli to move amendment Bill on new map

The Cabinet meeting also decided to deploy the army in case there is unrest following the endorsement of the Bill as well as the proposed resolution to have a $500 million contract signed with the US.

Written by Yubaraj Ghimire | Kathmandu | Published: May 31, 2020 12:21:40 am
Nepal map, Nepal map issue, Nepal map conflict, World news, Indian Express The government has been assured of support by the main opposition Nepali Congress on both issues.

The K P Oli government will move a Constitution amendment Bill to give legitimacy to the new political map it published recently, which included an additional 370 sq km that also features in the Indian map.

The government has been assured of support by the main opposition Nepali Congress on both issues.

