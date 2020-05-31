K P Oli to move amendment Bill on new map

The government has been assured of support by the main opposition Nepali Congress on both issues. The government has been assured of support by the main opposition Nepali Congress on both issues.

The K P Oli government will move a Constitution amendment Bill to give legitimacy to the new political map it published recently, which included an additional 370 sq km that also features in the Indian map.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to deploy the army in case there is unrest following the endorsement of the Bill as well as the proposed resolution to have a $500 million contract signed with the US.

