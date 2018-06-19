K P Oli to begin China trip today, to seek bigger role for Beijing in Nepal

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Oli, during his first tenure as PM, had signed a framework transit agreement with Beijing in 2016, in the wake of economic blockade by India (Reuters Photo/File) Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Oli, during his first tenure as PM, had signed a framework transit agreement with Beijing in 2016, in the wake of economic blockade by India (Reuters Photo/File)

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli will begin his six-day visit to China on Tuesday amidst speculations that he would formally invite China’s involvement in key infrastructure sector including railways, hydro electricity and road transport.

Oli told Parliament on Monday that Nepal and China would reach understandings on energy, railways and reconstruction, hinting that the formalising of a proposed transit treaty with China may not happen. Attributing this to a paucity of time, a senior official said that the proposed free trade agreement may also not be formalised during the visit.

Opinion | Oli’s Beijing visit is likely to resonate in Kathmandu’s relations with Delhi

“Whatever understanding we come to with China during my visit will be guided purely by national interest,” Oli said.

Oli, during his first tenure as PM, had signed a framework transit agreement with Beijing in 2016, in the wake of economic blockade by India. “We will discuss on those issues,” Oli added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App