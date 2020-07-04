Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives facing 22 charges

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Reuters Photo/Blair Gable/File Photo) Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Reuters Photo/Blair Gable/File Photo)

A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was charged with 22 crimes on Friday, including weapons offenses and uttering threats.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said Corey Hurren had several weapons when he was arrested Thursday.

He declined to comment on the motivation of Hurren, a 46-year-old on-duty member of the Canadian military reserves and a businessman from Manitoba. The man had a bail hearing Friday and was remanded in custody until July 17.

He faces charges including two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited gun, four counts of careless use, storage or handling of a firearm and four counts of possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Police believe he was acting alone.

Police said Hurren crashed his truck through the gate at 6.30 am Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property in Ottawa. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s governor general resides. The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not home at the time.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“This was something that no one wants to hear, that someone entered your home,” Trudeau said. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the RCMP and the Ottawa police service that did a remarkable job in ensuring that there were not injuries.”

Trudeau declined further comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.