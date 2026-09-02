‘Justice not aid; India, China, US have responsibility’: Nepal minister on floods

Shisir Khanal said Nepal was shifting its diplomatic framework from "aid" to "justice and compensation".

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent flash floods.

After the August 26 tragedy which resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 people, the Nepali minister said the country was shifting its diplomatic framework from “aid” to “justice and compensation”.

Post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of “legal and moral liability”, “not charity”, Khanal said. The remarks were made by the minister in an interview with Kantipur TV, the excerpts of which were carried by The Kathmandu Post.

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Khanal blamed China, the US and India — the largest greenhouse gas emitters — and said the nations have a “historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal”.