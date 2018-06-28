Justice Kennedy announces retirement from US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who turns 82 in July and is the second-oldest justice on the nine-member court, has become one of the most consequential American jurists since joining the court in 1988 as an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan. (Source: Reuters/File Photo) US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who turns 82 in July and is the second-oldest justice on the nine-member court, has become one of the most consequential American jurists since joining the court in 1988 as an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan. (Source: Reuters/File Photo)

Justice Anthony Kennedy on Wednesday announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court, setting the stage for a vicious confirmation battle in a highly politicised atmosphere. Kennedy, 81, met President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon soon after he told his colleagues in the Supreme Court that July 31 would be his last day at the apex court.

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Kennedy has “been a great justice of the Supreme Court”. “The process to find a replacement will begin immediately,” he added, and hoped that he will pick someone who is just “as outstanding”.

In a statement, the White House thanked Justice Kennedy for his 30 years of distinguished service on the Supreme Court of the United States. In 1987, President Reagan nominated him to the court, and he was swiftly confirmed without opposition.

“A Californian—like the President who appointed him—Justice Kennedy is a true man of letters. During his tenure on the Court, he authored landmark opinions in every significant area of constitutional law, most notably on equal protection under the law, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech and religion,” the White House said.

“Justice Kennedy has been a tireless voice for individual rights and the Founders’ enduring vision of limited government. His words have left an indelible mark not only on this generation, but on the fabric of American history,” it said.

