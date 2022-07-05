scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Watch: How the Highland Park shooting unravelled

Attendees and passers-by took to Twitter to share videos of the horrific shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Chicago's Highland Park area in the United States.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 5, 2022 1:13:50 pm
Empty chairs and an American flag blanket lie on the ground after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on July 4, 2022. (AP)

At least 6 people were killed and 36 others injured after a 22-year-old man unloaded his high-powered rifle at a group of people who had gathered at Highland Park in Illinois, Chicago to enjoy the Fourth of July parade celebrations.

The suspect, identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, was later taken into custody by the police following a hot-pursuit car chase.

The police recovered a high-powered rifle from the roof which suggests that the suspect had shot from a height, as per reports. Meanwhile, attendees on-site took to Twitter to share footage of the incident.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

The Chicago suburb attack is likely to rekindle the debate about gun control and whether stricter measures can prevent the frequent mass shootings in the United States.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement