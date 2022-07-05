Watch: How the Highland Park shooting unravelled

At least 6 people were killed and 36 others injured after a 22-year-old man unloaded his high-powered rifle at a group of people who had gathered at Highland Park in Illinois, Chicago to enjoy the Fourth of July parade celebrations.

The suspect, identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, was later taken into custody by the police following a hot-pursuit car chase.

The police recovered a high-powered rifle from the roof which suggests that the suspect had shot from a height, as per reports. Meanwhile, attendees on-site took to Twitter to share footage of the incident.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

A white male suspect (who is STILL at large) aged between 18-20, shot from a roof during the Highland Park 4th of July Parade, and killed 6 ppl, injuring dozens. If police would focus on THESE potential shooters instead of ambushing innocent Black ppl, this wouldn’t happen pic.twitter.com/2QhNURdIrU — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 4, 2022

Security camera video from inside Highland Park, IL ice cream shop shows the crowd running pic.twitter.com/YKVSVEK0mt — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 4, 2022

This isn’t a movie, this is America. TONIGHT. Even after that horrible tragedy today in Highland Park! God help us all! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#HighlandPark #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/HcyQwjWw8Q — Justin Roman (@LiveWithRoman) July 5, 2022

The Chicago suburb attack is likely to rekindle the debate about gun control and whether stricter measures can prevent the frequent mass shootings in the United States.