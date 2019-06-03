Toggle Menu
Sweden won’t seek Julian Assange’s detention, court ruleshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/julian-assange-wikileaks-sweden-united-states-5763178/

Sweden won’t seek Julian Assange’s detention, court rules

Last month, the 47-year-old Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he had been holed up with political asylum since 2012.

A police officer walks past the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Monday, May 20, 2019. Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012. (AP)

A Swedish court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain and suspected of rape in Sweden, shouldn’t be detained in absentia.

Monday’s ruling by the Uppsala District Court doesn’t mean a preliminary investigation in Sweden should be abandoned, only that Assange wouldn’t be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

He was then immediately arrested by British police on April 11 and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

He is also fighting extradition to the U.S., which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

