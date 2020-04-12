Julian Assange fathered two children with his lawyer in UK’s Ecuador embassy: Report

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London. WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reportedly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London. In a video released by WikiLeaks, Assange’s partner Stella Morris chose to reveal their relationship and the existence of their sons because “she fears his life is at serious risk if he remains in Belmarsh”, due to the spread of coronavirus.

The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys — Gabriel, aged two and Max, aged one — born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, the Mail on Sunday reported. Assange reportedly began a relationship with Morris in 2015, and the couple has been engaged since 2017.

In an interview to the Daily Mail, Morris added that she is speaking out because she can “see that his life is on the brink.” ‘Julian’s poor physical health puts him at serious risk, like many other vulnerable people, and I don’t believe he will survive infection with coronavirus,” she said. The newspaper published the report alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Morris who said they “fell in love” and were planning to marry.

Morris said Assange watched the birth of both children in London hospitals via live video-link and met Gabriel, after he was smuggled into the embassy, she told The Mail. Both boys are said to be British citizens and have reportedly visited their father in prison. She also said that she took care never to arrive together with her sons at the embassy when visiting Assange. Morris believes intelligence officers and embassy security plotted to steal the babies’ DNA via their discarded diapers in early 2018.

“Starting a family was a deliberate decision so that he can breakdown the walls around him and imagine a life beyond that prison. While many would think it insane to start a family at that time, for us it was the sane thing to do. Whenever Julian sees the children, he gets a lot of peace,” Morris said in the video.

Stella Morris with the two kids (Source: Screengrab) Stella Morris with the two kids (Source: Screengrab)

“Julian has been fiercely protective of me and has done his best to shield me from the nightmares of his life.” She said she had lived “quietly and privately”, raising Gabriel and his brother Max, while “longing for the day we could be together as a family”. Morris added: “Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink.”

Assange is being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges. The 48-year old Assange, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy before he was dragged out last April, is wanted in the United States on 18 counts, including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

Australian-born Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

