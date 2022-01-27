Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is among leading candidates to succeed Justice Breyer

Written by Charlie Savage

Attention quickly turned Wednesday to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as one of a small number of likely options who could fulfill President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, after the disclosure that Justice Stephen Breyer has decided to retire.

Jackson, 51, already successfully went through the Senate confirmation process last year, when Biden elevated her from the US District Court in the District of Columbia to the powerful US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

She was confirmed to the appeals court in June by a 53-44 vote. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted for her, as did three Republican senators.

Jackson, who clerked for Breyer during the Supreme Court’s 1999-2000 term, was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami. She graduated from Harvard Law School.

She worked several legal jobs early in her career, including as a staff member for the U.S. Sentencing Commission and, from 2005 to 2007, as an assistant federal public defender in Washington. In 2012, President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a district court judge in the capital.

During her 8 1/2 years on the US District Court bench, Jackson handled a number of challenges to executive agency actions that raised questions of administrative law. She also heard several cases that attracted particular political attention.

Among them, in 2019, she ruled that Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel to President Donald Trump, had to obey a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony over Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

The Trump Department of Justice appealed the ruling, but McGahn eventually did testify behind closed doors last year.

While Jackson ultimately ruled against Trump in the McGahn case, she also indirectly helped him by consuming nearly one-third of a year to resolve what was merely the first stage of a case that would inevitably be appealed.

Jackson’s handling of another high-profile case recently was notably more attuned to the real-world consequences of judicial delay.

In 2021, she was part of a three-judge panel that heard Trump’s challenge to a congressional subpoena for White House records related to the Capitol riot. In December, less than a month after that case was docketed before them, they ruled that Congress could see the documents. The Supreme Court this month affirmed that outcome, completing the dispute’s unusually rapid resolution.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.