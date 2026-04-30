JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexually abusing ‘Brown boy Indian’ junior, says report

A senior JPMorgan Chase executive, identified as Lorna Hajdini, has been allegedly accused of sexual abuse and racial harassment by a junior male employee who has filed a suit in New York, stating that the senior official threatened his career, according to a lawsuit.
Hajdini, 37, who is an executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division has been accused of coercing a married banker, identified as “John Doe” into “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts,” the British newspaper Daily Mail reported citing the court filing.
As per the complaint filed by Doe, Hajdini’s alleged sexual abuse started after the two began working together in 2024. The complaint mentions Hajdini using racial slurs, including references to his “Indian” and “brown” identity.
“I f***ing own you! I will make you pay…Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,” Hajdini allegedly said while forcing him to establish sexual relations.
She added: “You really think [management]… want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?…If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion,” the Daily Mail reported.
While removing her shirt, Hadjini insulted Doe’s wife and remarked, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons,” Daily Mail reported quoting the lawsuit.
As per the lawsuit, Hajdini allegedly warned Doe to comply with her demands if he wants to get promoted and have a future at JPMorgan. “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this,” she said.
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However, JPMorgan Chase has denied the allegations levelled by Doe and said that an investigation carried out by the bank found no evidence to support his allegations.
“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” a spokesperson for the bank said, Daily Mail reported.
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