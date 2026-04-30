JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexually abusing ‘Brown boy Indian’ junior, says report

A senior JPMorgan Chase executive, identified as Lorna Hajdini, has been allegedly accused of sexual abuse and racial harassment by a junior male employee who has filed a suit in New York, stating that the senior official threatened his career, according to a lawsuit.

Hajdini, 37, who is an executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division has been accused of coercing a married banker, identified as “John Doe” into “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts,” the British newspaper Daily Mail reported citing the court filing.

As per the complaint filed by Doe, Hajdini’s alleged sexual abuse started after the two began working together in 2024. The complaint mentions Hajdini using racial slurs, including references to his “Indian” and “brown” identity.