Jordan Parliament may ask King Abdullah for early session over taxes

Jordan’s parliament is considering seeking King Abdullah’s permission on Monday to convene an exceptional session as soon as possible over planned tax hikes which a majority of MPs want the government to withdraw, Petra news agency reported.

Parliament Speaker Atef Tarawneh said parliament has “a great desire” for the government to withdraw the proposed changes, which have fuelled the biggest protests in years in the capital Amman and provincial cities.

“The parliament is heading today towards seeking His Majesty the King’s permission to hold an exceptional session as soon as possible,” Petra citied Tarawneh as saying.

“Withdrawing the law will defuse the protests that some areas of the Kingdom are witnessing as a result of government haste in sending the amendments (to parliament) before holding a comprehensive dialogue about them”, he was cited as saying.

Political sources said Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over IMF-driven economic policies.

