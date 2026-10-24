Jordan church attack: CCTV shows 3 gunmen opening fire during funeral; 7 killed

Gunmen opened fire at a funeral in a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, killing seven and wounding 40. Here is what we know so far.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
4 min readOct 24, 2026 03:44 PM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 03:44 PM IST
Jordan Church ShootingAmbulances are parked outside Prince Ali Military Hospital, where people wounded when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church hours earlier are being treated, in Karak, Jordan. (Photo: AP)

Security-camera footage aired by Jordanian state television appears to show three armed men approaching a Greek Orthodox church in the southern governorate of Karak and opening fire during a funeral. The attack on Friday, October 23, killed at least seven people and wounded 40 others, according to reports citing Jordanian authorities.

The footage shows two men who appear to be carrying handguns approaching the church and firing. A third man, apparently armed with a semiautomatic rifle, then approaches and opens fire. All three are subsequently seen running towards the church entrance.

Reuters reported that it verified the footage using features visible around the church entrance, including the entry path and a surrounding wall. However, the footage does not by itself establish the total number of people involved in the attack.

What the video shows

The footage broadcast by Jordan’s state-owned Al-Mamlaka television appears to capture the moments leading up to and during the shooting. The three apparent attackers can be seen firing from the pavement and taking cover behind trees and a low wall before running towards the church entrance.

Separate footage from the aftermath showed security personnel outside the church and blood on the floor near the entrance.

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A video circulating on social media has also prompted claims that one of the attackers experienced a weapon malfunction and did not participate in the shooting.

What witnesses said

Dorgham Halasa, who was among the mourners, told news agency Associated Press that heavy gunfire erupted about 15 minutes after the funeral began, prompting people to flee.

Halasa said he did not see the attackers himself but was told by others that four men were involved. AP reported it could not independently verify the number of assailants.

Another witness, Khaled Burqan, told Jordanian state television that the gunmen fired for several minutes while people were gathered inside and outside the church.

Jordan Church Shooting
A security officer stands guard outside a Greek Orthodox Church where gunmen opened fire during a funeral earlier in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s Karak governorate. (Photo: AP)

What authorities have said

Jordanian authorities described the attack as a terrorist act carried out by extremists. Interior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh said it was too early to establish whether the attackers had links to known groups inside or outside the country.

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The government said the assailants were unidentified and that investigations were under way. Authorities had not publicly confirmed the attackers’ identities or announced arrests in the initial reports.

Jordan declared three days of national mourning following the shooting. Health Minister Ibrahim al-Budour said two of the wounded were in critical condition.

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King Abdullah II condemned the attack and vowed the harshest penalties for those responsible. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the shooting reflected extremist ideology and pledged action against those responsible.

Jordan Church Shooting
A security officer stands guard beside an armoured vehicle outside Prince Ali Military Hospital, where people wounded in a shooting during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church hours earlier are being treated, in Karak, Jordan. (Photo: AP)

What remains unknown

Authorities have not publicly established the attackers’ identities, the precise number involved, their motive or whether they were connected to a militant organisation. The claim about a weapon malfunction also remains unverified.

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Karak has a minority Christian population. The governorate was the scene of deadly attacks in 2016, when gunmen killed 10 people, including seven police officers, in a series of incidents that included an attack near a Crusader castle popular with tourists. Jordanian security forces killed the attackers after a prolonged standoff.

The investigation into Friday’s shooting is continuing.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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