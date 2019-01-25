Joni Ernst reveals sexual assault after divorce filings go public

Written by: Elizabeth Williamson

Joni Ernst was elected to the Senate in 2014 after a campaign portraying her as a “Mother. Soldier. Independent Leader,” a Harley-riding, target-shooting veteran of the Iraq War who, she said at the time, was “not running on my gender.”

This week Ernst, R-Iowa, said there was another element to her identity, one that came to light only after highly personal details related to her divorce inadvertently became public: She is a survivor of sexual assault.

In interviews, Ernst, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, said she had been a victim of spousal abuse and campus rape.

“What I want people to understand is that I am the same person as I was last week. You just know more about what’s inside of me now,” she said during a videotaped interview, struggling to keep her composure.

She said she had not yet wanted to reveal what had happened to her, and was speaking out now only because the divorce filings had briefly become public before being sealed.

“I was not ready to talk about my situation,” Ernst said in a Bloomberg News interview this week, during which she addressed the end of her marriage and also revealed that she was raped while in college. A spokeswoman for Ernst declined a request for an interview by The New York Times.

“I am a survivor, and I fully believe that our survivors have the right to keep their stories to themselves if they don’t want to share those stories or are not ready to share those stories,” Ernst, who is running for re-election in 2020, told reporters during a visit to Iowa on Wednesday.

“I will always continue to work with survivors and provide them the best possible resources I can,” she said. She said that she would leverage her new role on the Senate Judiciary Committee “to get the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized.”

“We have to modernize it,” she continued. “We have to reauthorize it. It was allowed to expire last fall and that shouldn’t happen.”

Ernst’s story drew expressions of shock and support from lawmakers of both parties.

“My heart goes out to her,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said on CNN on Thursday.

A conservative favorite, Ernst was interviewed as a potential running mate for Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. She declined to be considered, citing family concerns, the court documents showed.

“I understand it’s newsworthy, but this is a huge violation of her privacy,” said Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. “It would not surprise me if some people would see a disconnect between her personal experience and public positions and see this as hypocrisy. But I think that undercuts the human capacity to compartmentalize and see personal experience in a different frame of reference.”

The release of the court documents meant Ernst lost control of her own story. But her decision to speak publicly put her in the company of other women who have had to balance forthrightness and transparency about traumatic experiences against the potential loss of privacy and other negative effects on their lives and careers.

In Congress, Ernst and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have advocated on behalf of victims of sexual assault in the military. On a visit to Iowa last spring, Ernst promised to seek more reliable federal funding for Iowa’s Rape Victim Advocacy Program, whose leaders complained that state budget cuts had defunded the state’s 24-hour sexual abuse hotline and forced the advocacy program to cut staffing.

But Ernst was also among female legislators casting doubt on the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the educator whose allegations of high school sexual assault by Justice Brett Kavanaugh nearly derailed his Supreme Court nomination.

“I’m glad that she is here, and it’s important that we hear from her,” Ernst told reporters at the time. “However, the other statements provided by those witnesses have contradicted what she is stating.” Ernst voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

“Honestly, I don’t think she’s thinking about the politics of this,” said Dave Kochel, a Republican strategist who worked on Ernst’s Senate campaign and is close to her. “This is much more about trying to maintain her dignity and privacy through something that is very difficult.”

The court documents were filed as part of Ernst’s divorce from her husband, Gail Ernst, which was finalized this month. In the filings, Joni Ernst said she was emotionally and physically abused by Gail Ernst, whom she met while both were serving in the military, according to a summary of the filings first reported by Cityview, an alternative newspaper based in Des Moines.

Joni Ernst said in the documents that her husband assaulted her after she confronted him about an alleged affair with the family’s baby sitter. She said she fled the family’s home with their daughter, and met with a victims’ advocate who wanted to take her to the hospital. She declined, she said, “because I was embarrassed and humiliated and didn’t want anyone to know about the assault.”

The Cityview story quotes Ernst as saying in the documents: “Gail agreed to go to counseling at Offutt Air Force Base to repair our marriage, but he told me not to bring up the assault in our counseling sessions. I stupidly agreed. We moved on, although things have never really been the same.”

Gail Ernst alleged in the divorce proceedings that Joni Ernst had an affair with a man under her command while the couple was in the military. He has not commented publicly since the court documents were released. Joni Ernst denied that allegation Wednesday, telling reporters in Iowa, “That is not accurate and I was a company commander overseas and took that job very, very seriously.”