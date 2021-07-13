Johnson & Johnson in discussion with FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Updated: July 13, 2021 12:21:04 pm
Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration about rare cases of a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
The chance of having Guillain-Barré syndrome occur is very low and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree, J&J said.
The statement follows a Washington Post report on Monday, which said the FDA was expected to announce a new warning on J&J’s coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system or the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.
