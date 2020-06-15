PM Boris Johnson forms commission to tackle racism in UK

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the formation of a ‘cross governmental commission’ that will look into racial inequality. (File) Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the formation of a ‘cross governmental commission’ that will look into racial inequality. (File)

With the issue of racism dominating the international political discourse recently following the George Floyd protests in the US, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the formation of a “cross governmental commission” that will look into “all aspects” of racial inequality in the UK.

Acknowledging that Britain has much more to do to tackle racism, Johnson, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said the commission would examine “all aspects of inequality — in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life”.

Read| George Floyd protests: Could this be the moment of reckoning for leaderless movements?

“We have to acknowledge that when thousands of people march peacefully for Black Lives Matter, you can’t ignore that. I, as a leader, as someone in government, I can’t ignore the strength of feeling,” Johnson said.

Recently, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak spoke out about the racist abuse he faced as a child growing up in Britain. “It’s the sort of thing that’s happening on your own it]s difficult enough but when I had my younger brother and sister with me at the time it was particularly upsetting; I wanted to protect them from it,” he told Sky News, when asked about his experience of racist abuse.

The UK Prime Minister is yet to lay out further details of the new commission, its make-up, remit and timetable but it will be overseen by UK Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and include independent members. There are expected to be public evidence sessions and legislation could follow.

The development comes after a series of violent protests erupted in the US following the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis. Raising issues of racial inequality and discrimination embedded in the country’s system, many took to streets and encouraged people across the globe to do so.

Read| Boris Johnson says UK protests ‘hijacked by violent extremists’

United Kingdom saw thousands of people protesting for Black Lives Matter and demanding the government to confront its own history of imperialism and racial inequality, AP reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.