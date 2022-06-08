Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant in Birmingham to celebrate trial win

Actor Johnny Depp, who was recently awarded $15 million by a court in the defamation case against former wife Amber Heard, spent over $62,000 (roughly Rs 48.1 lakh) on a celebratory dinner with friends at an Indian restaurant in UK’s Birmingham, according to reports.

The 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was joined by musician Jeff Beck and around 20 others at Birmingham’s Varanasi restaurant on Sunday night to enjoy specially prepared Indian food along with cocktails, Daily Mail reported. Depp and his friends were at the restaurant from around 7 pm till midnight.

Mohammed Hussain, Operations Director of Varanasi, told the publication that Depp was “a very lovely, down-to-earth bloke” and “spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family.”

He further said that a special banquet for the party included shish kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori king prawns, butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and king prawn bhuna. Reportedly, the actor also ordered a takeaway.

Ditching Indian sweets, the party rounded off the dinner with panna cotta and vanilla cheesecakes, according to a metro.co.uk report.

The Hollywood actor sat with Hussain in his office twice, spending between 15 and 20 minutes on each occasion. “When he met my children he said some of the lines from his movies to them and they were delighted, they were over the moon,” he told metro.co.uk.

Depp and Heard have been in the spotlight since the defamation trial began in Virgina over a 2018 piece she had written in which she claimed she was a domestic abuse victim.

Depp was in Birmingham to accompany Beck at his Symphony Hall performance on Monday.