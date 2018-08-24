John McCain to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, says family

McCain’s condition worsened last fall and he has been in Arizona since December. (Source: Reuters) McCain’s condition worsened last fall and he has been in Arizona since December. (Source: Reuters)

John McCain, the Republican US Senator and 2008 presidential nominee, has chosen to stop medical treatment for his brain cancer, his family said on Friday. The six-time Arizona senator was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma in 2017 after which he underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

In a statement, the McCain family said that “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age” have led the US senator to discontinue medical treatment. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family added.

McCain, a former Navy pilot, was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years. He was elected to Congress in the early 1980s and was elected to the Senate in 1986, replacing Barry Goldwater who retired. McCain gained a reputation as a lawmaker who was willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders, reports AP.

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

McCain’s daughter and Meghan McCain also wrote on Twitter to thank supporters for their prayers. “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on,” she wrote, along with the family statement that was attached to the Tweet.

The Vietnam War veteran, who represented Arizona in the Senate and House of Representatives for 35 years has not been seen at the US Capitol this year, after the cancer was diagnosed in July 2017. McCain has had a reputation for speaking his mind and had also earned US President Donald Trump’s ire for voted against the Republican-led effort to repeal Obamacare last year.

