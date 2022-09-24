scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

John Cusack supports Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Solidarity to all anti-fascists

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cusack, the star of blockbusters such as "Serendipity", "High Fidelity", "Con Air" and "2012", has been vocal about various global issues on social media. (Photo: Instagram/johncusack)

Hollywood star John Cusack on Saturday extended his support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he stands in solidarity with “anti-fascists everywhere”.

Cusack, the star of blockbusters such as “Serendipity”, “High Fidelity”, “Con Air” and “2012”, has been vocal about various global issues on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old actor wrote, “Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir – from Kerala.” After a user thanked Cusack for supporting Gandhi’s campaign, the actor said, “Yes – solidarity – to all anti fascists everywhere!” The actor had earlier extended support to the farmers’ protests against three farm laws and to the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:49:43 am
